iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec solidaire claims victory in hotly contested Montreal byelection


image.jpg
Quebec solidaire claimed victory in a provincial byelection in the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, capturing the once Liberal stronghold on Monday night.   Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, an immigration lawyer, will represent the southwestern Montreal riding and had a sizeable lead with 45 per cent of the vote with about 80 per cent of boxes counted.   The Liberal candidate, Christopher Baenninger, was in second place with just over 28 per cent of the vote in a riding the Liberals had won 10 times in a row since its creation in 1994.   Cliche-Rivard had lost to former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade in last October's provincial election by 2,700 votes.     Anglade resigned her seat and stepped down as Liberal leader after winning less than 15 per cent of vote, triggering a byelection to choose a new member of the provincial legislature to replace her.   The Parti Quebecois was running in third place in the riding while the Coalition Avenir Quebec was in fourth.   After claiming its victory, Quebec solidaire now has 12 seats in the provincial legislature, the Liberals hold 19, the PQ have three and there are two independents.   Francois Legault's Coalition Avenir Quebec holds 89 of the legislature's 125 seats.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday.

As of 10 p.m., here are the latest results reported by Elections Quebec:

  • Guillaume Cliche-Rivard (QS): 7,660 votes
  • Christopher Baenninger (PLQ): 4,993 votes
  • Andréanne Fiola (PQ): 1,937 votes
  • Victor Pelletier (CAQ): 1,599 votes
  • Lucien Koty (PCQ): 465 votes
  • Jean-Pierre Duford (PVQ): 243 votes

LISTEN on CJAD 800 Radio: Mulcair: Quebec Solidaire wins the byelection

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*