Quebec Solidaire, Conservative party agree that some COVID-19 tickets should be cancelled

image.jpg

Québec Solidaire (SQ) is sidestepping in the direction of the Conservative Party of Quebec, agreeing that some tickets issued to those who refused to comply with COVID-19 public health measures should be annulled.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime has been calling for the cancellation of more than 46,000 tickets issued between September 2020 and October 2021, while Québec Solidaire is proposing instead to review tickets issued to members of the province's most vulnerable populations.

At a press conference Thursday morning, QS Leader Manon Massé argued that some health measures, like the curfews, were unfair to people living in overcrowded housing.

She also stressed that her party has always called for the respect of health measures.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 17, 2022.

