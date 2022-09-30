Quebec Solidaire courting Liberal strongholds for the last stretch of the campaign

Quebec Solidaire (QS) will concentrate the last days of its election campaign in Liberal strongholds where it believes it can make gains on the evening of Oct. 3.

The QS caravan plans to stop by Sunday in the ridings of Viau and Sant-Henri-Sainte-Anne, on the island of Montreal, as well as in Hull, in the Outaouais region.

Co-spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said Friday morning he is committed to the Quebec metropolis in Verdun, a riding where the Liberal Isabelle Melançon won the 2018 election by more than 3,500 votes.

He called the Liberals "invisible" on the housing crisis and the environment.

He was asked if a QS MNA would act differently, or if they would instead replace "four quarters for a dollar."

"I think it's replacing four quarters for five dollars," replied Nadeau-Dubois.

According to him, the work of QS MNAs has made a difference on several issues over the past four years.

The leader believes that his party is still the best placed to form an official opposition against a Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government.

Quebec Solidaire is "the bulwark against the CAQ in Montreal," he said along with his candidates Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, Haroun Bouazzi and Renee-Chantal Belinga. "A strong Solidare opposition to challenge François Legault on what are probably his two main weak points, the environment and housing. It will make a difference. It will force him to do more if he wins the election on Monday."

ANGLADE 'CONFIDENT' LIBERALS WILL MAKE GAINS OUTSIDE MONTREAL

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said she's "very confident" her party will make gains outside Montreal on Oct. 3.

This is what she said Friday in a press scrum in Montreal, after a meeting with the mayor Valérie Plante.

After the National Assembly was dissolved, the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) had 27 seats, of which only two were not in Montreal, but in Outaouais.

After campaigning in Huntingdon and Orford counties, Anglade will continue campaigning in Montérégie on Friday.

"I think Quebecers are looking and deciding," she said. "I'm very confident. You're going to have some surprises on October 4."

These reports by The Canadian Press were first published in French on Sept. 30, 2022.