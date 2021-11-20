Quebec Solidaire members meet to adopt platform for next year's election

Quebec Solidaire (QS) members are being asked to write the electoral platform that will be presented to Quebecers in the upcoming 2022 election campaign.

About 400 members gathered in a virtual convention this weekend will vote on about 20 proposals, including how to deal with the climate crisis the party is calling "the biggest issue of our time."

QS secretary-general Nicolas Chatel-Launay called next year's election essential in "determining in the construction of our movement."

"It is during this weekend that we will lay the groundwork for the 2022 electoral campaign, the largest and most important in the history of Quebec Solidaire," he wrote.

Already, at the opening of the convention, QS announced its intention to ban "ultra-polluting" advertising, i.e. on fossil fuels and gasoline-powered sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as of 2022.

The proposal aims to address the uncontrolled growth in the number of polluting vehicles on Quebec roads, according to MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien.

The number of light trucks (such as SUVs) has increased by 306 per cent since 2014, the party points out, noting that the transportation sector generates nearly 45 per cent of Quebec's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 20, 2021.