Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion will not run again

Quebec Solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion questions the government over the Quebec-Levis tunnel project, during question period Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Taschereau, Que. MNA Catherine Dorion announced Friday that she will not run for another term in the next provincial election this fall.

Elected in 2018, the Québec Solidaire member says she now wants to work in advocacy "on the ground, in theaters, in bars, in books and through people -- and I want to put my heart into it," she said in a 15-minute video posted to social media Friday.

"That means that I will not be a candidate for Quebec solidaire in the elections this fall."

Her party confirmed in a public statement that she will not seek a second term on Oct. 3.

Rest assured, if Catherine decides today to concentrate on her art and on the civic struggles that are dear to her, it is not to be silent, quite the contrary!" read the social media statement.

"Catherine will remain a strong voice for the left, you will continue to hear her bring her different vision to the Quebec public space,' wrote the party.

Dorion says she is proud to have been the first MNA for Québec solidaire in her riding.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 1, 2022. 

