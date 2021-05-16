Quebec Solidaire parliamentary leader Manon Masse to take stock of her political future

Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Masse is preparing to take stock of her political future.

She will address the party's national council at around 12:45 p.m., said QS president Nika Deslauriers.

She asked supporters to be attentive to the closing speech of the spokespersons.

In an email sent to members Sunday morning, Masse confirmed that "at the close of our national council, I will make an announcement today about my political future."

"It is to the members and supporters of our party that I want to make this announcement first," she added.

Masse was alongside Francoise David in the Option citoyenne movement, which merged with the Union des forces progressistes in 2006 to form QS.

She was first elected as an MP in the 2014 general election in the riding of Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques.

In addition to being the parliamentary leader of QS, she acts as her party's spokesperson on Aboriginal affairs, green transition and climate change.

A committed woman, Masse has been defending social justice and the rights of women, LGBTQ communities, refugees and immigrants for 30 years.

In 1995, she helped organize the Bread and Roses March, and five years later, the World March of Women. In 2011, she joined the humanitarian mission A Boat for Gaza.

-- this report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on May 16, 2021.