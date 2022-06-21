iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Solidaire presents 5 Indigenous candidates ahead of provincial election

Québec Solidaire Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois gives an appraisal of the session at a news conference, Friday, June 10, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City as MNA Manon Masse, right, looks on. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Québec solidaire (QS) has announced five Indigenous candidates ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

The second opposition group at the National Assembly claims this is a record number of Indigenous candidates ever presented by a single party in Quebec.

They are Cree author Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, who will be a candidate in Ungava; Innu author from Mashteuiatsh Michaël Ottereyes, who will run in Roberval; Abenaki carpenter Jacques Thériault Watso, who will present in Nicolet-Bécancour; neuropsychologist and member of the Anishnabe Nation Benjamin Gingras, who will be in Abitibi-Est, and Innu conceptual designer Gérard Briand in Saint-Laurent.

Québec solidaire Spokesperson Manon Massé has criticized the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government for not strengthening its relationship with Indigenous communities, despite many promises made throughout the course of its mandate.

Massé argues her party presenting so many Indigenous candidates speaks louder than any empty promises.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*