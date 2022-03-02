Quebec Solidaire's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announces arrival of baby girl

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois took to social media Wednesday to announce the birth of his baby daughter, Hélène Nadeau-Desjardins.

“She came into our lives a little sooner than expected. She is so little," the parliamentary leader for Quebec Solidaire (QS) wrote in a Facebook post, which has been translated from French.

"Thanks to her mother’s prodigal courage, she is healthy,”

Nadeau-Dubois said the baby arrived this weekend, amid a tempestuous time in every sense of the word.

"There was a big storm over the weekend. Snow, blizzards, pain and joy. The most beautiful of storms, inside and outside," he wrote.

"Sunday morning the wind calmed down. Hélène Nadeau-Desjardins, our daughter, was born."

The Helen of ancient myth was "so beautiful that men went to war to conquer her," Nadeau-Dubois wrote.

"Our Helène was born into a world that is already tottering on the brink, and her sweetness has the opposite effect on her mother and me: she calms us."

Nadeau-Dubois said he will be taking time off for the next four weeks to be with his family.

“I will write to you from time to time, to keep you updated,” he wrote to his followers. “The world needs peace and beauty [and] my house is overflowing. I will try to send you some.”