iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Solidaire's Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois announces arrival of baby girl

Quebec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois questions the government during question period Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois took to social media Wednesday to announce the birth of his baby daughter, Hélène Nadeau-Desjardins.

“She came into our lives a little sooner than expected. She is so little," the parliamentary leader for Quebec Solidaire (QS) wrote in a Facebook post, which has been translated from French.

"Thanks to her mother’s prodigal courage, she is healthy,” 

Nadeau-Dubois said the baby arrived this weekend, amid a tempestuous time in every sense of the word.

"There was a big storm over the weekend. Snow, blizzards, pain and joy. The most beautiful of storms, inside and outside," he wrote.

"Sunday morning the wind calmed down. Hélène Nadeau-Desjardins, our daughter, was born."

The Helen of ancient myth was "so beautiful that men went to war to conquer her," Nadeau-Dubois wrote.

"Our Helène was born into a world that is already tottering on the brink, and her sweetness has the opposite effect on her mother and me: she calms us."

Nadeau-Dubois said he will be taking time off for the next four weeks to be with his family.

“I will write to you from time to time, to keep you updated,” he wrote to his followers. “The world needs peace and beauty [and] my house is overflowing. I will try to send you some.” 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error