iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Solidaire to hold national council in Montreal this weekend


Quebec Solidaire co-spokespeople Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Masse speak to the media after the party’s caucus meeting, Monday, January 23, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Québec Solidaire (QS) will take stock of its election campaign with around 300 delegates at a national council this weekend at Collège Ahuntsic in Montreal.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massé's party dreamed of forming the official opposition in the national assembly but only had eleven members elected on Oct. 3.

In a document that will be presented to party members on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the party believes it should have focused on "simpler and more popular" proposals.

It notes that its proposal for a tax on large fortunes has been particularly destabilizing.

"The complex nature of the proposal (many people do not know how to calculate their net worth) forced us to be in an educational and explanatory mode and less in an offensive and political mode," the document reads.

In addition, the tax on the purchase of polluting vehicles has been used as a scarecrow, the party notes, but says it knew that this measure would be more difficult to argue in more rural areas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 11, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*