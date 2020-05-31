Quebec Solidaire wants 1 per cent of infrastructure spending for greening

The suffocating temperatures of the past week have once again demonstrated the multiplier effects of hot spots and heat islands in urban centres. In order to counter this phenomenon that can have deadly consequences, Quebec Solidaire (QS) is demanding a policy reserving 1 per cent of investments in public infrastructure for green projects.

“The government has told us that it is ready to accelerate its investments in infrastructure to revive the Quebec economy. We’re saying ‘OK, but do it intelligently,’” said QS spokesperson Manon Masse.

Walking a few minutes on the street before needing to take refuge under some shade in a park is enough proof to instantly understand the advantage of a leafy canopy inside urban areas.

According the provincial institute for public health (INSPQ), heat islands are places where the asphalt and concrete have driven out green spaces and have temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees higher than inside a park with mature trees in the same place.

Beyond their immediate effect on the temperature, trees also purify the air, green spaces relieve the pressure on the catch basins and greenery generally improves the quality of life of the residents.

HEALTH ISSUES

Last February, a coalition of 600 doctors, 600 health professionals and 45 health organizations demanded precisely this policy from the government of Quebec. According to the level of infrastructure spending planned before the pandemic, about $170 million per year would be invested in greening if the government respected the 1 per cent rule.

“It is not a huge sum and with all the benefits it provides, we would be crazy to do without it!” said QS environmental spokesperson Ruba Ghazal.

Et si on consacrait 1% des investissements en infrastructures publiques au verdissement?



Effets positifs:

��️ Diminuer la température dans les villes.

��‍⚕️ Réduire les coûts en santé reliés aux grandes chaleurs.

�� Atténuer l’impact des inondations https://t.co/3NIpX0MaBw#Polqc

The money would make it possible to solidify projects to integrate green spaces in the streets, parking lots, school grounds, hospitals, daycares or in new parks.

These kinds of improvements would have the effect of “better protecting the health of the population and, thus, reducing health costs,” said the letter sent to the government of Francois Legault.

Public health specialist Dr. Alain Poirier reported that greening would reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 9 per cent. He added that the positive effects of optimal cover also include a reduction in stress, depression, autism, diabetes, risk of high blood pressure, obesity, asthma, respiratory mortality, cancer mortality and general premature mortality.

“The letter was signed by 600 doctors and 600 health professionals. What more does it take?” asked Masse.

The parliamentary leader of Quebec Solidaire noted that there is already a “1 per cent policy” for public art that requires work to be integrated into the architecture of any public building. She just wants to add another percentage point that is dedicated to greening the environment of public places.

Ghazal said that simply planting trees reduces the level of pollution as each mature tree absorbs tens of kilograms of fine particles suspended in the air.

The Canadian Tree Foundation estimates that a large hardwood can hold up to 20 kilograms of dust each year.

THE JEANNE-MANCE EXAMPLE

Located in downtown Montreal, the Jeanne-Mance Housing Corporation was created 60 years ago. Masse cited this social housing development as an example of green development. First, at the heart of its complex, there are two parks, one of which hosts a community garden cultivated by the tenants.

Over the years, improvements have been added such as planting an orchard with apple, pear and other fruit trees. Citizens can circulate there and stock up on fruit at harvest time.

The parking lot has also been cut by a few spaces to create vegetated valleys that are used to retain rainwater to reduce flooding problems. At the same time, these strips of greenery have the effect of offering a welcoming space for residents who used to have cars outside their door.

“We realize that outdoor spaces are an extension of the house. It is a real added value for people who live in modest apartments that are not very spacious,” said Jeanne-Mance general manager Clotilde Tarditi.

Tarditi feels it is imperative to change the way of seeing housing development by integrating greening as an essential element.

“It takes a will to develop the city in a balanced way,” she believes. “Yes, we need additional housing, including social housing, but let's be smart about the way we develop units.”

“We don't just build housing, but living spaces,” she added.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.