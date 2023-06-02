Quebec Solidaire wants abortion access broadened, not legislated

Quebec Solidaire believes that the government's priority should not be to pass legislation to guarantee the right to abortion but rather to broaden access to it.

The CAQ minister responsible for the status of women, Martine Biron, recently affirmed her willingness to legislate to protect the right to abortion in Quebec.

According to QS MNA Ruba Ghazal, the right to abortion is not under threat in Quebec, but we must remain vigilant.

The subject was back in the news on Friday.

Radio-Canada revealed that Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx intervened to cancel an event organized by an anti-abortion group at the Quebec City Convention Centre.

The three opposition parties in the National Assembly all agreed that this was the right thing to do.

Interim Quebec Liberal Party Leader Marc Tanguay believes that, while freedom of expression is fundamental, we don't have to accept everything. In his view, Quebecers do not want to reopen this debate.

According to Parti Québécois (PQ) member Pascal Bérubé, the state has no business using the convention centre to promote a group that goes against its values.

Ghazal believes that the group can hold its event elsewhere.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2023.