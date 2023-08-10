Quebec solidaire wants free REM fare for Longueuil seniors

Québec solidaire (QS) believes free fare for the new light rail line (REM) should be extended to seniors living in Longueuil.

For the past few weeks, the Montreal transport agency (STM) and its Longueuil equivalent (RLT) have offered free bus, metro, commuter train, shared cab, river shuttle and paartransit fares to citizens over 65.

The same is true for seniors on the island of Montreal who use the REM -- but not for those living on the South Shore.

Etienne Grandmont, QS critic for transport and sustainable mobility, says depriving seniors of free access to public transit is a bad idea in times of high inflation.

The party is asking the Quebec government to intervene with the REM's primary contractor, the CDPQ, and ensure that free public transit for Longueuil seniors is integrated into the fare structure.

QS is also against the removal of the reserved bus lane on the Samuel-de-Champlain, the result of a non-competition clause with the REM.

It has called on the MNA for Iberville, Audrey Bogemans, and the MNA for Saint-Jean, Louis Lemieux, both of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), to have the reserved lanes redeveloped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2023.