iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec solidaire wants free REM fare for Longueuil seniors


image.jpg

Québec solidaire (QS) believes free fare for the new light rail line (REM) should be extended to seniors living in Longueuil.

For the past few weeks, the Montreal transport agency (STM) and its Longueuil equivalent (RLT) have offered free bus, metro, commuter train, shared cab, river shuttle and paartransit fares to citizens over 65.

The same is true for seniors on the island of Montreal who use the REM -- but not for those living on the South Shore.

Etienne Grandmont, QS critic for transport and sustainable mobility, says depriving seniors of free access to public transit is a bad idea in times of high inflation.

The party is asking the Quebec government to intervene with the REM's primary contractor, the CDPQ, and ensure that free public transit for Longueuil seniors is integrated into the fare structure.

QS is also against the removal of the reserved bus lane on the Samuel-de-Champlain, the result of a non-competition clause with the REM.

It has called on the MNA for Iberville, Audrey Bogemans, and the MNA for Saint-Jean, Louis Lemieux, both of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ), to have the reserved lanes redeveloped.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 10, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*