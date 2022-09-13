iHeartRadio
Quebec Solidaire wants to add two cultural outings to the school calendar

image.jpg

Québec Solidaire (QS) says it wants to add two cultural outings per academic year for elementary and high school students.

Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois made the announcement Tuesday in Rouyn-Noranda, accompanied by local candidate Émilise Lessard-Therrien.

The measure represents an expenditure of $40 million annually -- a value of $40 per child or $20 per outing.

Nadeau-Dubois says he believes exposure to culture is an essential factor when it comes to a child's academic success.

"We know that the more students are in contact with culture, the more they have the opportunity to practice the arts, the less they drop out, the more they continue their studies after high school," he said.

The left-wing party has already promised tickets to cultural events worth $200 for immigrants to help them discover Quebec culture.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.

