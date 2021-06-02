Quebec Solidaire wants to end state of emergency renewals due to COVID-19

Québec Solidaire (QS) is proposing the adoption of a transitional law to put an end to the dozens of renewals by decree of the state of emergency in Quebec due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The second opposition party in the National Assembly admits because of the pandemic, certain health measures will remain necessary for months and possibly years to come.

However, it believes it's time to end the special powers the government has to fight the virus.

QS spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois argues the state of emergency status is exceptional and should remain so.

Renewing it over and over again is dangerous for democracy as the government seems to have taken a liking to this standard, he said.

Nadeau-Dubois believes a transitional law would separate the powers the government needs to continue managing the pandemic from those that are no longer necessary.

He proposes a law that would allow the state of emergency to end, while still ensuring a reasonable framework for imposing health measures, the organization of vaccination campaigns and the granting of a continued leading role to public health authorities, among other things.

The member for Gouin notes France recently passed a law to oversee its exit from its state of emergency.

He adds in Canada, British Columbia included steps leading to the end of its state of emergency in its reopening plan.

