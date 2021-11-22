Quebec spending $50 million to immerse young students in Quebec culture

Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge and Culture Minister Nathalie Roy announced a series of initiatives aimed at immersing young people in the French culture.

The government says it is dedicating $10 million per year over the next five years for the project. The funds were announced in the provincial budget last March.

In partnership with the government, Télé-Québec plans to pair high school artists with a mentor to "allow young people to develop projects and present them," said the network's president and CEO Marie Collin.

Creators will have until March 11 to submit their applications online.

On April 29, Télé-Québec will broadcast six live videos about the projects under the themes of "humour, horror, love and fantasy."

The finale, on May 20, will show the most interesting projects.

ACCESS TO CULTURE

Roberge notes "more than 400 literary works and documentary content" will be available on a platform called Biblius.

It is a website that allows young students to have access to digital books for free.

In addition, a new site called Influx will do the same for various disciplines, such as music, digital arts or dance.

The government also plans to hire new school librarians, described by the minister as "cultural brokers" and will increase fees for artists who visit classes.

Teachers will also receive training to benefit from the project.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2021.