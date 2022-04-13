Quebec still seeing significant number of illegal cannabis producers

Despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada in October 2018, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says it is still seeing a significant number of illegal cannabis producers in the province.

Police officers from the SQ's contraband investigation service say they started investigating after receiving information from the public about an illegal cannabis production and distribution network that appeared to be active in several sectors of Montreal.

Numerous searches were conducted in April and October of 2020, resulting in the seizure of 1,000 cannabis plants, as well as 110 kg of cannabis in various forms, 38 kg of psilocybin, $1 million and 23 firearms, some of which were prohibited.

Two arrests were made on Monday and eight more were expected on Tuesday.

The Sûreté du Québec says it is working in collaboration with Revenu Quebec and Health Canada, among others.

Police stress illegal cannabis production can feed the black market and generate revenues that can be used to finance criminal activities.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 13, 2022.