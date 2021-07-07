Quebec stores don't need to limit number of clients starting Monday, province says

Stores across Quebec will no longer be required to limit the number of people inside beginning next week, the province announced Wednesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to improve.

Face masks will still be mandatory in indoor public places.

Beginning Monday, the new measure will apply to retail businesses everywhere in Quebec that are under the green alert level. While capacity limits will no longer be required, stores will still be required to manage traffic indoors to ensure customers maintain a distance of one metre.

In fact, the physical distancing measure is now set at one metre for all activities, except for “singing activities and for high intensity exercise in gyms,” the ministry of health said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Other new measures are part of the government’s announcement:

PLACES WITH AN AUDIENCE

The province said indoor and outdoor places with fixed seating must keep one empty seat between people from different residences. As previously mentioned, the physical distance measure is one metre.

SPORTS AND LEISURE ACTIVITIES

For amateur sports with spectators in stands or fixed seating, there will be a maximum of 100 spectators outdoors and 50 spectators indoors.

WORK ENVIRONMENTS

The Commission des normes, de l'assurance, de la sante et de la securite du travail (CNESST) will also issue documentation by next week for workplaces to apply new health and safety measures for all workers, the ministry of health said.

The relaxing of this public health measure follows a continuing downward trend of new COVID-19 cases throughout Quebec and rising vaccination rates for Quebecers.

As of Wednesday, more than 80 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of a vaccine, while 39 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.