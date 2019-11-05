Quebec storm: Hydro-Quebec working to restore power to last 11,000 homes

MONTREAL – As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, more than 22,000 homes in Quebec were still without power after last week’s rain and wind storm.

Most of those people are in the Eastern Townships and Quebec City areas. In Montreal, there are some 1,800 customers in the dark.

Hydro-Quebec said Monday its goal is to have everyone reconnected by Tuesday night. So far, it says 98 per cent of the network is back up and running.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our workers in the field, restoring service to the remaining customers is proving to be very challenging,” the Crown Corporation noted.

Hydro-Quebec workers were on the ground throughout the weekend, with the help of teams from other provinces and the U.S., to bring electricity back to almost a million customers affected by the storm.

"We have a lot of work done, but the rest of the work is not easy because instead of plugging in 100 or 200 people at a time, we're plugging in three or four people at a time," said Quebec Premier François Legault.

According to Hydro-Quebec, 1,500 people are working to restore electricity to those still in the dark.