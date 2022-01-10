Quebec students, staff worried about return to university and college classes, saying it's too soon

Quebec expects in-person learning to start by the end of the month for colleges and universities, but many students and staff say they're concerned about the idea.

Some students plan on fighting the Jan. 24 restart of classes. At McGill University's school of social work, student Jo Roy said some classmates within the department have a strike vote coming up.

"Next week we’re going to have a general assembly to vote on a strike for in-person learning starting on the 24th," said Roy.

Roy attends an internship in addition to classwork and worries about spreading the virus, saying it's a problem not just for students but those they work with.

"When McGill wants us to be in person at possible super-spreader events for several days of the week, and they send us to vulnerable communities that are already hit hardest by the pandemic on other days of the week," said Roy.

"It’s like, are we really doing the best we can to do no harm to our clients?"

McGill law professor Richard Gold says he's also worried, especially because most people aren't able to take a COVID-19 screening test anymore.

"We now no longer have a snapshot of the health status of our professors and our students, so we are working blind here," said Gold.

Quebec Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann said colleges and universities should return to class on Jan. 17 with a two-week grace period.

Dr. Christopher Labos, however, said it would be a good idea for these institutions to wait until Omicron's peak is past rather than setting a date now.

"There is a risk, and especially if you have a large number of people together in the same room, that is going to be a sub-optimal situation for the spread of COVID," he said.

John Abbott College sent a message to staff recently saying online learning would likely continue through February, but the school would not confirm that message to CTV News.

The Quebec federation representing provincial college (CEGEP) students said there are still a lot of questions about the return to class.

"Will students have access to rapid tests in colleges like we see in elementary schools?" asked Federation Etudiante collegiale du Quebec president Samuel Vaillancourt.

"Will there be vaccination clinics on campus so students can get their third dose as fast as possible?"

The provincial government remains adamant that higher education establishments were not the source of outbreaks in the fall and says the plan is to bring students back as soon as possible.