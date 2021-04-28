Quebec studying possibility of vaccinating 12 to 16-year-olds before next school year

Quebec is studying the possibility of vaccinating young people aged 12 to 16 before the start of the next school year.

The scenario was mentioned Wednesday by the province's public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

"Do we have a vaccination plan for young people?" asked Marie Montpetit, health critic for the Quebec Liberal Party. "Can we assume that the 350,000 high school students will be vaccinated two or three weeks before school starts? Could we take up the challenge, if science permits?"

Arruda replied that he is following the vaccine certification process very closely, particularly Pfizer's.

If the vaccine were to become available for this age group, "there could indeed be a vaccination campaign, especially for students between the ages of 12 and 16, potentially before school starts. These are things that we look at and anticipate," he said.

On the other hand, Arruda seemed to close the door on Wednesday to the idea of a 'vaccine passport' that would give access to certain services and public places.

The idea, which was raised in February by Health Minister Christian Dubé, has created quite a debate in recent weeks.

Arruda indicated that he and his team are currently looking at "international experiences."

So far, he said he observed "a lot of ethical issues."

"There is a balance where the benefits versus the harms are not that high," he said. If it's used, it's going to be in a fairly marginal use.

"When I go around with my teams, (...) the tendency to go towards this is not there," he continued, saying he wanted to avoid increasing "health inequalities."

"Some people got the vaccine a long time ago, others will get it later, so we will penalize people who will get it later," he said, adding, "I think we're overestimating, in my opinion, what it can do, and I think we're underestimating the negative effects."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.