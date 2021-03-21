Quebec sugar shacks join forces to save a tradition and serve an iconic meal

In Quebec, few rituals are more sacred than the annual trip to the sugar shack.

This year, the highly anticipated feast is being served up differently due to COVID-19 restrictions and rules about gatherings and dining rooms.

"We just want to give joy and comfort food for people at home, because I think everyone needs that now," said Erabliere Charbonneau co-owner Melanie Charbonneau.

With restaurants in the region still closed, normally bustling dining rooms have been transformed into mini assembly lines with servers packing all of the classics for customers to pick up like tourtiere, pea soup, crispy pork rinds (oreilles de crisse), and, of course, sugar pie.

"We keep everything the same. All of the things in the box are cold you have to prepare when you want to eat," said Charbonneau.

Those wanting to order a traditional sugar shack meal can click on the Cabane a la Maison portal, which will connect to the closest sugar shack.

While nothing beats the ambiance of a cozy cabin in the woods, and the chance see how maple syrup is made, many Quebecers say getting a box to go is better than nothing.

"We really enjoy it and we don't want it to go away so this seemed like a good way to help them keep in business and we get to do our thing, even if it's at home," said Natalia Adams.

Since the pandemic hit right at the start of sugaring season last year, one in five sugar shacks have been forced to close their doors.

Maple syrup has flowed through Pierre Gingras' family for three generations and he said the 2021 system is about survival.

"We want to go back to what used to be large family, big parties," said Gingras.