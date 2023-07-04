Quebec Superior Court authorizes class action against Videotron

Videotron residential customers may be eligible for a class action authorized Monday by the Quebec Superior Court.

This class action for damages concerns the billing of interest not provided for in the contract or the non-reimbursement of prepaid services, after termination of a service agreement, that the company's residential customers may have suffered between Oct. 20, 2018 and Feb. 3, 2023, according to a notice published by Videotron on its website.

As the Court has not yet ruled on the basis for the class action, it has not yet determined whether compensation should be paid to the plaintiffs.

At issue is whether Videotron was entitled to charge interest to its residential customers or to withhold an amount equivalent to the payment for services not rendered after the termination of other customers' service contracts.

"Videotron Ltd. denies Mr. Richard Gagné's allegations and disputes the basis for the class action," the company states on its website.

Customers affected by this class action do not have to do anything to join. Those who wish to be excluded must contact the office of the clerk of the Quebec Superior Court in the district of Quebec City by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The law firms involved in the class action are BGA Inc. and Garnier Ouellette Avocats, both located in the capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.