iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec suspends immigration program for non-French-speaking entrepreneurs


Christine Frechette is sworn in as Quebec Immigration Minister, during a ceremony at the Quebec Legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Business people from abroad who are thinking of immigrating to Quebec with a business project but don't speak French will have to change their plans in 2023.

The Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration, Christine Fréchette, announced on Wednesday that she would suspend the receipt of applications for non-French-speaking candidates in Stream 1 of the Entrepreneur Program, as well as in the Self-Employed Program, as of Dec. 28.

Only entrepreneurs who are French-speaking or who have sufficient oral knowledge of French, according to a scale measuring the language skills of adult immigrants, will be able to apply. In addition, Quebec will not impose a cap on these applications.

Fréchette calls this a "first step in strengthening the permanent immigration of francophones to Quebec."

"With this decision, we are acting to ensure the survival and vitality of the French language while promoting the successful integration of immigrants into Quebec society," she said in a statement.

The Legault government wants to undertake a review of programs aimed at attracting French-speaking entrepreneurs and self-employed workers whose profile and business projects better meet the province's economic needs.

Quebec is also maintaining the suspension for applications to Stream 2 of its immigration program for entrepreneurs.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 20, 2022
 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*