Quebec tables bill to create cybersecurity ministry as government plans for digital IDs

Quebec tabled a bill Thursday to create a new cybersecurity ministry that, if passed, would be the first of its kind in North America, officials say.

Minister of Digital Transformation Eric Caire pushed the proposal for the new ministry, which would be charged with a portfolio of digital tech, electronic services, and security.

“In North America, we will be the first, most certainly,” said Caire during a press conference held at the National Assembly.

It’s part of the Legault government’s plan to digitize government services, which could one day involve digital identification, replacing physical documents like health cards.

More digital IDs means a greater need for cybersecurity, according to Caire, to prevent online attacks and data theft.

“Digital transformation and cybersecurity are more than ever part of the daily life of citizens,” he said, adding that a dedicated cybersecurity ministry “would allow us to offer the best possible services.”

