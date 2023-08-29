Quebec tackle Vincent Desjardins is back with the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have signed defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins and defensive back Daniel Valente, the team announced on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Montreal released Canadian wide receiver Hergy Mayala.

Desjardins, a 28-year-old from Quebec City, returns to the Alouettes after playing four game last season.

He played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 and 2021. The product of the University of Laval Rouge et Or is also a two-time Vanier Cup champion and three-time first-team all-Canadian in U Sports.

Valente, a 23-year-old from London, Ont., was released by the Ottawa Redblacks in June after signing his first professional contract in December. He played five season for the Western University Mustangs.

Mayala, of Montreal, spent the last two CFL seasons with the Alouettes. The 27-year-old had seven receptions on 15 targets for 118 yards so far this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 29, 2023.