Quebec tackle Vincent Desjardins is back with the Montreal Alouettes


Vincent Desjardins of Quebec City takes part in on field tests during the CFL combine in Toronto, Sunday March 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The Montreal Alouettes have signed defensive lineman Vincent Desjardins and defensive back Daniel Valente, the team announced on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, Montreal released Canadian wide receiver Hergy Mayala.

Desjardins, a 28-year-old from Quebec City, returns to the Alouettes after playing four game last season.

He played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 and 2021. The product of the University of Laval Rouge et Or is also a two-time Vanier Cup champion and three-time first-team all-Canadian in U Sports.

Nous avons signé le joueur de ligne défensive Vincent Desjardins (��) et le demi défensif Daniel Valente.

Nous avons libéré le receveur Hergy Mayala.
--
We have signed DL Vincent Desjardins and DB Daniel Valente.

We have released WR Hergy Mayala.#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/I6nbfya0RB

— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 29, 2023

Valente, a 23-year-old from London, Ont., was released by the Ottawa Redblacks in June after signing his first professional contract in December. He played five season for the Western University Mustangs.

Mayala, of Montreal, spent the last two CFL seasons with the Alouettes. The 27-year-old had seven receptions on 15 targets for 118 yards so far this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 29, 2023.

