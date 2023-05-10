iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000 US, featured on Netflix series


Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the first free practice session at the F1 Grand Prix circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Thursday, April 27, 2022. The Formula One driver's sports card wound up in a teen's collection from Saguenay, Que. and sold for a record $900,000. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).

"This week, Carlo [Civitella] needs to brush up on his French if he wants a Canadian family to consign a life-changing F1 card," begins the "Dreams Do Come True" episode of the Netflix series King of Collectibles: the Goldin Touch.

The show follows Ken Goldin and his team as they search for rare collectibles.

The fifth and sixth episode of the series released at the end of April features 16-year-old Jean-Nicolas Gagnon and his father, Nicholas, from Saguenay, Que. who own a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton card that Jean-Nicolas pulled out of a $50 pack.

The consignment director Civitella, through an interpreter, meets the father and son, who are looking to sell the only 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Superfractor 1/1 Lewis Hamilton card in existence.

"This could change the course of everything," says Civitella in the show.

Adding to its value, the card is autographed by the record-holding Hamilton, the only Black racer ever in F1.

"This is my favourite kind of deal," says Civitella, who explains to the father and son that a private buyer is interested in the card for $750,000.

"When I heard that amount, I almost fell backwards," says the father. "I never thought a little piece of cardboard could be worth that much."

Collector Armando Gutierrez then enters the show and offers the father and son a cheque in the cliffhanger ending of episode five.

In episode six, the father and son decide to take the undisclosed offer. Without telling the figure, Civitella says it is higher than the original sum.

The sale was later listed on Goldin's auction site for an all-time record for any F1 card at $900,000.

"I'm your favourite son," Nicolas joked in the show after finding out how much the card was worth. 

Final Sale Price: $900,000

An all-time record for any @F1 card. pic.twitter.com/F5YEJOZhFK

— Goldin (@GoldinCo) May 1, 2022
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*