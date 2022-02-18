Quebec teens can soon register for their COVID-19 booster dose

Quebec teens between the ages of 12 and 17 will be able to register for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Saturday, Feb. 19.

The Health Ministry made the announcement Friday following a publication by the Quebec immunization committee (CIQ).

"Based on the current data available, which is consistent with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the CIQ recommends that a booster dose be given to youth...who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19," the ministry notes. "Youth living in closed community settings should also receive this booster dose because of the particularly high risk of transmission."

As with adults, studies show a decrease in protection against infection as time goes on.

"A booster dose will result in greater vaccine efficacy in 12- to 17-year-olds in the short term against the new variants, including Omicron," the ministry states.

The booster dose should be administered three months or more after the previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The CIQ maintains its recommendation to use the Pfizer vaccine in this age group because of a slightly lower risk of developing complications, such as myocarditis, after vaccination," the ministry notes.

Vaccination appointments can be made on the Clic Santé web platform.