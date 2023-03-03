Quebec temporarily bans use of biosolid fertilizers from the U.S.

The Quebec government announced Thursday a moratorium on the agricultural application of biosolid fertilizers imported from the U.S.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Benoit Charette news release that the temporary measure will remain in place until a control mechanism for certain substances is established.

Quebec officials say they're working on creating an acceptable threshold to ensure biosolids made outside Canada are safe.

Biosolids are the material resulting from the treatment of municipal wastewater. They're largely made up of organic matter and contain nutrients beneficial to various crops.

Last week, Charette proposed regulations to prevent the application of municipal biosolids from outside Canada.

The state of Maine banned the practice after contaminated fields were discovered.

Several weeks ago, the Ordre des chimistes du Québec, the Ordre des agronomes du Québec and the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec issued a press release urging the public and the government to be very careful.

