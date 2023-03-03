iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec temporarily bans use of biosolid fertilizers from the U.S.


In this photo taken using a drone, a tractor is seen working a farm field in Manotick, Ontario on Thursday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Quebec government announced Thursday a moratorium on the agricultural application of biosolid fertilizers imported from the U.S.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Benoit Charette news release that the temporary measure will remain in place until a control mechanism for certain substances is established.

Quebec officials say they're working on creating an acceptable threshold to ensure biosolids made outside Canada are safe.

Biosolids are the material resulting from the treatment of municipal wastewater. They're largely made up of organic matter and contain nutrients beneficial to various crops.

Last week, Charette proposed regulations to prevent the application of municipal biosolids from outside Canada.

The state of Maine banned the practice after contaminated fields were discovered.

Several weeks ago, the Ordre des chimistes du Québec, the Ordre des agronomes du Québec and the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec issued a press release urging the public and the government to be very careful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 3, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*