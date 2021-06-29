Quebec tempting Ontarians to visit now that COVID-19 numbers are going down

Quebec's tourism industry has launched a campaign to try and entice Ontarians to visit the province, now that the borders have reopened.

The campaign, "Wherever bonjour takes you," will run until September 27.

Martin Soucy, president and CEO of the Quebec tourism industry alliance, says relations between Quebec and Ontario, Canada's largest economic market, are important.

Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx adds that in normal times, spending by visitors from Ontario is estimated at $1.3 billion -- not including people who cross over for day trips.

Soucy believes that Quebec's francophone culture, which is unique in North America, could entice people to want to visit.

He notes visitors from Ontario are a key clientele for Quebec's tourism sector and their return represents an important opportunity to revitalize the industry.

The Alliance represents 10,000 tourism businesses joined under 40 regional districts.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 29, 2021.