Quebec theatres to operate at full capacity

For the first time in almost two years, performance halls with assigned seats will be able to operate at full capacity in Quebec, starting October 8.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Culture Minister Nathalie Roy made the announcement in Quebec City Thursday afternoon.

The cultural sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, and "these measures will bring a breath of fresh air for artists, artisans and the public," said minister Roy.

To keep theaters open at their maximum capacity, vaccination passports will be required for spectators and the wearing of masks will be mandatory, except for when eating and drinking.

These measures will also apply to sporting events. Dubé said public health made these recommendations because these are venues where there is little transmission of COVID-19.

Capacity limits will also be lifted at outdoor performances, provided that spectators have assigned seating.

Vaccine passports will be required outdoors if a 500-person limit is exceeded.

Minister Roy indicated that orchestras, bands and choirs can have up to 100 performers on stage.

Singers and wind instrumentalists will have to be separated by two metres and other musicians by one metre.

"We will be able to relive with great emotion the energy of a full auditorium, which has not been seen for more than 19 months," said Roy.

But these relaxations do not mean the end of the support measures for the cultural milieu, she added.

The minister said the assistance measure put in place to compensate for unsold tickets will be in place until mid-November.

"So we accompany the groups and we give the time to the organizations to sell the tickets," she said.

Film sets will be able to receive the public under the same standards as theaters.

Minister Dubé pointed out that Quebec had a good September COVID-wise, which allows for these changes.

"September was critical with the return to school. We must tell Quebecers, we did relatively well in September," he said.

But he warns that October will also present its challenges and he invites the population to remain vigilant.

"We know that there will be more indoor contacts in October."

Conventions and conferences, where the vaccine passport is already required, will no longer have limits on the number of participants. For assemblies, meetings, and graduation or recognition ceremonies, "the vaccine passport will be mandatory if the current limit of 250 people is exceeded indoors."

Currently, indoor auditoriums, amphitheatres and stadiums with assigned seating can accommodate up to 7,500 people, with a maximum of 500 people per independent section.

