Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $9 million Lotto jackpot

Christmas came early for one Quebecer after a lucky ticket holder from the province won the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

The draw's $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 18 will be approximately $5 million.

