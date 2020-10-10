iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec ticket holder wins Friday's whopping $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The winning Lotto Max ticket for the $70-million draw was purchased in Brampton, Ont. (Chris Kitching/CP24)

A lottery player in Quebec certainly has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday night's massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket holder in the province.

The exact location of where the ticket was purchased has yet to be revealed.

The draw also offered 19 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Five of them were won by lottery players in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia, with one of the prizes being shared by two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 13 will be approximately $24 million.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error