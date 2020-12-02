Quebec tightening health measures in stores as of Friday
Public health guidelines will be tightened as of Friday in all types of businesses in Quebec, including those with a storefront, those in shopping centres and supermarkets.
Owners of commercial establishments will have to set a limit on capacity and will have to display that information at their store's entrance.
Those who violate the new rules will run the risk of receiving fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.
Increased surveillance by the police and the CNESST will be carried out in commercial establishments, particularly during Boxing Day sales on Dec. 26, known for its significant shopper turnout.
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
The tightening of health guidelines in shops as the holiday season approaches was announced at a news conference on Wednesday by Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault.
She said merchants should also ensure that the two-metre distance rule between customers is respected at all times, in addition to mask-wearing both indoors and in lines.
The government said it wants to prevent increased traffic in stores during the holiday season from becoming a significant risk factor in the spread of COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.