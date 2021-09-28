Quebec to announce 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to announce Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
He is set to make the announcement during a vaccination campaign update at 1 p.m., accompanied by the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and the head of Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, Daniel Paré.
It is possible, according to government sources, that a third dose could soon be offered to more Quebecers.
COVID-19 cases have spiked in the last two months in Quebec, mostly due to the highly contagious Delta variant that is leading the fourth wave.
I have confirmed Quebecers in seniors homes will be getting a third dose of vaccine. The news was first reported by 98.5 FM this morning. Details to come at press conference at 1 PM. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/LaXrIzq7Ns— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) September 28, 2021 COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram