Quebec to announce general vaccination plan Thursday afternoon

The Quebec government will outlay the province's much-anticipated general vaccination plan Thursday.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube will provide an update at 1 p.m. in Quebec City.

Premier Francois Legault confirmed that Dube, along with Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda and the director of Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Daniel Pare, will announce the province's roll-out of the vaccines to the general public.

As of Thursday morning, Quebec has administered 2,967,209 doses of vaccines, meaning 34.2 per cent of the population has received at least one jab. Of those, 66,213 people have received two doses.

