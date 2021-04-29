iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to announce general vaccination plan Thursday afternoon

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, speaks during a news conference as Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda looks on in Montreal, Sunday, September 20, 2020, where they provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec government will outlay the province's much-anticipated general vaccination plan Thursday.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dube will provide an update at 1 p.m. in Quebec City. 

You can watch the news conference live on montreal.ctvnews.ca.

Premier Francois Legault confirmed that Dube, along with Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda and the director of Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Daniel Pare, will announce the province's roll-out of the vaccines to the general public. 

As of Thursday morning, Quebec has administered 2,967,209 doses of vaccines, meaning 34.2 per cent of the population has received at least one jab. Of those, 66,213 people have received two doses.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error