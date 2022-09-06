Quebec to assess blood donations on individual basis, following Health Canada approval

Health Canada has approved Héma-Québec's request for a more inclusive approach to blood donation on Tuesday.

This means that risk assessment for sexual behaviours will be done on an individual basis rather than on the basis of belonging to a group that would be considered more "at risk."

Héma-Québec, which was pleased with Health Canada's approval, indicated that the new approach would come into effect on Dec. 4.

The change will eliminate the current three-month blanket deferral period for all men who have had sex with men and, instead, defer all donors who have engaged in risky sexual behaviours, regardless of their gender identity or sexuality, Health Canada explained in a release.

"As the regulator responsible for ensuring the safety of Canada's blood system, Health Canada has reviewed the application to ensure that any proposed changes are based on sound scientific evidence and are consistent with Canada's high standards for blood safety. The safety of donor blood recipients remains Health Canada's top priority," explained the organization in a news release.

Héma-Québec, for its part, notes that a similar approach has already been in effect in the United Kingdom since June 2021 and that "the new measure has no negative impact on the supply."

"In 2015, we promised to end the discriminatory ban on blood donation for men who have sex with men. Since then, our government has invested in a number of research projects to arrive at today's decision, and the decision last April," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Vancouver.

"This is another step in the right direction to ensure that all Canadians can donate blood safely, without discrimination. This is good news for everyone," he added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2022.