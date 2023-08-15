iHeartRadio
Quebec to boost access to psychological help in the workplace


image.jpg

Long-neglected, psychological health in the workplace will be the focus of a new initiative by province's worker health and safety board (CNESST).

Eighteen full-time psychological health advisors have been added to the team. Already trained, they will be able to step in and help as of September and will work exclusively on promoting psychological health in the workplace.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet made the announcement on Tuesday, alongside the CNESST's president and CEO, Manuelle Oudar.

Psychological health is being viewed in the broadest sense: exposure to traumatic events, harassment, and violence, but also insensitivity and uncivil behaviour suffered at work, lack of respect, poor support from superiors, workload, and lack of decision-making autonomy.

A sum of $2.4 million per year will be devoted to the project until 2026.

In addition to raising awareness about the importance of taking psychosocial hazards in the workplace seriously, advisors will provide information on individual rights and obligations, labour standards and possible solutions.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 15, 2023.

