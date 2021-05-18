Quebec to end curfews and allow restaurants to open in late May, reopen bars June 14

As of May 31, the "vast majority" of Quebec regions will go to an orange zone under the province's rules: restaurants will reopen, along with schools, among other measures.

Two weeks later, by June 14 "at the very latest," they will go to yellow zones. Bars will open, sports activities, and more. Slightly ahead of that, starting June 11, bar terrasses will open.

Some measures are coming even sooner, Premier François Legault said.

As of May 28, curfews will end everywhere in the province, restaurants will be able to open their terrasses, and people will be allowed small outdoor gatherings of eight people in their backyards.

And, in one of the biggest changes, starting June 25, people who have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to see each other without wearing masks.

Quebec looks to be more than a week ahead of schedule in reaching its vaccination targets, Legault said in a press conference Tuesday, smiling widely.

The province had hoped to get 75 per cent of the population vaccinated by June 24, but it looks set to reach that goal by mid-June.

"This is a big day. A big step," Legault said.

He praised Quebecers, "generation for generation," for doing "their duty as citizens" and getting vaccinated promptly, ending with a personal note to say that the thing he most misses, personally, is having other families over for dinner.

"Seriously, this summer of freedom, I think that it's very warranted. We will certainly be happy," he said.

"I wish to thank Quebecers from the bottom of my heart. It truly is a privilege to be your premier."

This is a developing story that will be updated.