Quebec to expand monkeypox vaccination campaign beyond Montreal

image.jpg

Quebec public health is set to expand its vaccination efforts against monkeypox in the coming weeks.

At a news conference about COVID-19 Thursday, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau announced that vaccination against monkeypox will move beyond Montreal, as a few cases of the virus have been confirmed outside of the city.

"All men in Quebec can now have access to this vaccine if they have or plan to have sex with other men," said Boileau.

Initially, the vaccine was reserved for people who had contact with people infected with the virus and also for men who were planning to travel to Montreal to have sex with other men.

- with files from The Canadian Press

