Quebec to freeze English CEGEP spots for the next decade

Francois Legault's CAQ government will freeze spots in English-language CEGEPS in Quebec for the next decade while opening more spots in French post-secondary schools.

The government estimates that the number of students studying in English CEGEPs will fall from its current 17 per cent to 13 per cent.

A month ago, when announcing Bill 96, Legault said he would maintain the status quo, but that the spaces would match the population growth of English-speaking Quebecers.

"In Bill 96 it's clear, anglophones represent eight per cent of Quebec, and they will get eight per cent of the new places in the future," said Legault. "We are freezing the number of places at the actual level and then the growth is eight percent of the new places every year."

