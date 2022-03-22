Quebec to get three new area codes this fall

Three new area codes will be introduced in Quebec starting this fall.

Area code 263 will be introduced in Montreal in the 514/438 area, 354 will show up on call displays coming from the 450 and 579 area code regions in the outskirts of Montreal, and 468 will be assigned to the areas currently served by the 819 and 873 area codes.

These new area codes will be in effect as of Oct. 22.

Lucie Papineau-Pugliese, a spokesperson for the Telecommunications Alliance, said in a news release that the introduction of a new code will make it possible to provide millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting existing numbers.

The arrival of these new codes will not change the way long-distance calls or special numbers like 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 are dialed.

The 514 area code was introduced in 1947 and the 819 area code in 1957.

Over time, the growth in demand for new telecommunications services, particularly wireless services, has accelerated the demand for new telephone numbers in Quebec.

Thus, the 450 area code was introduced in 1998 to serve the outlying region of Montreal. The 438 was added to the 514 area in 2006, the 579 was introduced in 2010 to cover the 450 area and finally, the 873 area code was added to the 819 area in 2012.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2022.