Quebec to give COVID-19 update as infection rates stay high

image.jpg

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the province's COVID-19 situation at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

National Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda and the head of Quebec's vaccine roll-out program, Daniel Paré, will also be on hand for the announcement.

Monday, the province reported 8,231 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

The seven-day average now stands at 8,020 and there are 1,469 active outbreaks. 

This is a developing story. More to come. 

