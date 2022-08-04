iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to give COVID-19 update as it adds 18 more deaths, fewer hospitalizations

image.jpg

An update on the COVID-19 situation will be given by Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

It comes the same day the province reported a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 more deaths.

The virus has claimed the lives of 16,010 Quebecers since the pandemic began.

There are currently 2,136 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 725 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19, while the rest tested positive for the virus while seeking treatment for other issues.

It's a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 67 people are in intensive care, the same number as the previous day.

Of those, 31 were admitted directly because of COVID-19.

There are currently 5,049 healthcare workers absent for COVID-19-related reasons.

NEW CASES 

The Health Ministry reported 1,389 more positive PCR tests Thursday, with a test positivity rate of 11.3 per cent.

As for rapid testing, 244 positive tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

The province is currently monitoring 586 outbreaks. 

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN 

Among Quebecers ages five and up, 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 56 per cent have received three and 18 per cent have received all four.

Fifty-one per cent of Quebecers older than 60 have received four shots of the vaccine. 

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*