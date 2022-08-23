iHeartRadio
Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday as school year approaches

Quebec health officials will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday as the province continues to battle the seventh wave of the pandemic.

The press conference will be led by Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

Although the current wave appears to be relatively stable, experts warn COVID-19 levels could spike this fall with the start of the school year.

All Quebecers over six months of age are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, 67 per cent of children ages five to 11 have received at least one dose, according to Sante Quebec.

Meanwhile, Sante Quebec claims 100 per cent of youth ages 12 to 17 have received the shot.

Dr. Boileau will be accompanied by Dr. Marie-France Raynault, senior strategic medical advisor for the Health Ministry's public health branch, and Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, pediatrician and chair of Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ).

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported 40 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, but 29 more deaths related to the virus.

