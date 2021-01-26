Quebec to go back to region-by-region restrictions, with Montreal likely among strictest: premier

By Selena Ross

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault said he "hopes" to announce a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions next week -- in some regions, but likely not in Montreal.

Quebec's current 8 p.m. curfew was slated to end on Feb. 8, and Legault and health authorities said, at a press conference Tuesday, they plan to hold an announcement before then.

"We're giving ourselves another week before another announcement," said Legault.

But he can already say it won't be a blanket announcement covering the whole province.

"It has to be said there are still active cases in every region of Quebec, without exceptions," Legault said.

In Montreal, which currently has 1,040 people hospitalized with COVID-19, "significant measures are still going to be present," he said.

Health Minister Christian Dubé asked people to "be patient" in waiting to hear which regions are heading towards a loosening, and said that a new chart published today, including stats on surgery postponements, is meant to help give people a glimpse into what authorities are following.