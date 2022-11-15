iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to hold news conference Wednesday on respiratory infections, ER crisis


image.jpg

Public health officials in Quebec will brief the media Wednesday on what's being called the "triple threat" crippling hospitals: the combination of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Luc Boileau will speak at the news conference at 10 a.m., along with Daniel Desharnais, the assistant deputy health minister.

The news conference will be carried live on ctvnewsmontreal.ca.

Even though respiratory diseases will top the agenda, the provincial government has already ruled out bringing back face mask mandates in the short term in public places.

Premier François Legault shut the door on the idea. "There is no question of reintroducing mandatory masks in public places," he told reporters in a media scrum Tuesday.

At the government's last news conference on Nov. 3, officials said Quebecers should wear masks when they are feeling sick with infections like COVID-19 and the flu.

Since then, Quebec's College of Physicians issued an urgent pre-holiday plea to Quebecers to start wearing masks in public as hospital battle a "worrying" surge of pediatric emergency room visits, while families are struggling to find children's medication on drug store shelves.

On Tuesday, Montreal's two children's hospitals were at 181 and 158 per cent capacity. 

Some health professionals said people should be extra cautious and wear a mask in public settings since COVID-19 is still circulating around people with waning immunity, the flu season arrived earlier than usual, and more children are ending up in the ER with respiratory infections than previous years.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*