iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to invest $214 million to support tourism industry


Locals in the Gaspe peninsula are among those more Quebecers are checking out for vacation as the province's tourism industry is seeing more and more local visitors. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Quebec will invest an additional $214 million to support the growth of the tourism industry in 2023.

Minister of Tourism Caroline Proulx made the announcement in front of more than 600 delegates gathered at the Assises du tourisme, taking place Thursday at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal.

Of the sum, $210 million will be distributed over three years to continue the development of Quebec's various tourist attractions. This includes the renewal of the support program for developing tourist attractions (PADAT), where $60 million will be available annually in the form of loans and loan guarantees.

Over the past five years, 146 projects have been supported by this program to the tune of $290 million.

The Tourism Industry Recovery Program has been increased by $30 million, bringing its total envelope to nearly $270 million. On the eve of its second anniversary, this program has provided financial support to 91 projects.

In addition, the minister has allocated $4 million to extend the Explore Québec sur la route program, whose deadline has been extended to March 31, 2025.

The program's envelope thus reaches $17 million for this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*