iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to lift mask mandate on public transit as of June 18

image.jpg

Quebec will lift COVID-19 mask mandates on public transportation as of Sat., June 18.

Health officials confirmed in a news release Wednesday that Health Minister Christian Dubé made the decision following a recommendation from public health.

"This is an important step, which confirms the significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in recent weeks. The decision to wear a mask, both in public places and on public transit, will remain a personal choice," he said in the news release.

The health department noted that everyone should respect those who wish to continue to wear a mask to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. 

Mask mandates remain in effect in health-care settings, including:

  • general and specialized care hospitals (excluding psychiatric hospitals)
  • long-term care facilities (public or private)
  • CLSCs
  • medical clinics where a physician, nurse or nursing assistant practices (excluding places where mental health services are offered exclusively)

In addition, people who have had COVID-19 must wear a mask during all social interactions for a minimum of five days following their isolation at home. Those living with someone who has COVID-19 must also wear it for 10 days.


 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error