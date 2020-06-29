Quebec to make wearing of masks mandatory on public transit

The Quebec government is expected to announce Tuesday that wearing a mask while taking public transit will soon be mandatory.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is set to make the announcement at a press conference in Montreal Tuesday morning, along with Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin and Chantal Rouleau, the junior transport minister and minister responsible for the Montreal region.

Thus far the wearing of masks has been strongly recommended by public transport authorities in Quebec, but not mandatory.

Politicians and other advocates have been calling on the government to make masks mandatory aboard public transit for several weeks now.

The City of Toronto announced earlier this month that riders of its public transit must wear a face mask as of Thursday. And earlier this month, Cote St-Luc, a Montreal suburb, became the first municipality in Canada to make the wearing of masks mandatory in all businesses or city-run buildings.

Arruda would only confirm Monday that the transit change is being "very intensively" discussed. He said the move would ensure people are ready in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 in a few months.

While he would rather people wore masks voluntarily when physical distancing isn't possible, Arruda added the province will act "if people need us to make that mandatory to get into the habit, preparing for next fall."

The public health director told a briefing in Quebec City that he senses Quebecers are letting down their guard, and he cautioned that success will depend largely on citizens following rules.

"The virus hasn't disappeared. We all have the responsibility to be prepared," Arruda said.

"We know better how the virus spreads. When it first arrived, we knew little about it, and, like the rest of the world, we learned as it progressed."

And while the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, Arruda said the worst thing that could happen would be for Quebecers to relax on physical distancing, handwashing and wearing masks when two-metre distancing isn't possible.

Modelling released Monday by Quebec's public health institute and Universite Laval experts suggests that across the province, the probability of a second wave of the epidemic remains low during the summer, but localized outbreaks are possible in places like long-term care homes, hospitals, factories and slaughterhouses.

Projections suggest that if people continue to follow the rules, "predictions show a stabilization or a decrease in hospitalizations and deaths." But if people stop following the rules, there could be an increase in cases in July and an acceleration in August.

Arruda said he was confident the measures taken to date by the province were the right ones.

"I'm persuaded we saved many lives," he said. "We saw the deaths, we saw the cases of hospitalization, but we didn't see the cases we managed to avoid."

With files from The Canadian Press.