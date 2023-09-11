iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec to modernize Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital


Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital is seen in Montreal on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Quebec government has officially launched the modernization project for the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal's east end.

Health Minister Christian Dubé was on hand on Monday to make the announcement.

Dubé specified that the project would be carried out in a single phase, and that a call for tenders would be issued in the next few days.

He said he would like to see first ground broken on the construction site in 2024.

Eventually, the hospital is expected to grow from some 400 beds to around 750.

The major project is expected to cost several billion dollars over a decade. For the moment, the only figure put forward by Quebec is an estimated construction cost of $2 billion, but the total bill is likely to be higher.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2023. The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*